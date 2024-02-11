Zee Rishtey Awards Is Back! Nominations are OUT - Check Full List

New Delhi: After entertaining viewers with stories and characters that have found their place in their hearts, Zee TV is all set to enthral the audience yet again with its annual celebration of Zee Rishtey Awards. Year after year, the grand extravaganza has celebrated the deeply cherished relationships that the viewers have with their favourite Zee TV characters while awarding the finest work by the actors, directors, producers, creative teams and technicians. However, this year, with Holi just around the corner, what better platform for families to come together and celebrate the festival of colours than Zee Rishtey Awards? So, get set for a splash of vibrant colours as the Zee Kutumb comes together to celebrate familial bonds with a night full of splendid performances, lively banter, and light-hearted pranks because - BURA NA MAANO, FAMILY HAI!

Zee TV kicked off the festivities by hosting a star-studded Nomination Party which saw everyone’s favourite Zee TV faces take to the red carpet in their most glamorous and stylish attires, captivating everyone present. Popular stars like Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Arjun Bijlani, Arjit Taneja, Neeharika Roy, Nikki Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shakti Anand, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Maera Mishra, Krishna Kaul, Abrar Qazi, Rachi Sharma, Avinesh Rekhi, Tanisha Mehta, Manasi Joshi Roy, Navika Kotia, Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma, Richa Rathore, Yesha Rughani, Seerat Kapoor made heads turn at the Zee Rishtey Awards’ Nomination Party.

The stars of Zee Kutumb looked stunning on the red carpet with their stylish and glamorous outfits. While the heartthrob Dheeraj Dhoopar stole everyone's heart in his black studded suit, popular actor Shabir Ahluwalia walked the red carpet in a quirky combination- Blue Jodhpuri paired with sneakers. Renowned actor Avinesh Rekhi looked handsome in a black suit, and Tanisha Mehta looked gorgeous in an all-green Indian ensemble. Manasi Joshi Roy and Navika Kotia also stole the show with their beautiful and elegant looks. Shraddha Arya wowed everyone with her lovely pink saree, and Nikki Sharma looked elegant in her sea green lehenga. The handsome boys of television, Arjun Bijlani and Arjit Taneja looked dapper in suits. Paras Kalnawat also looked dashing with his co-actors Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali. Amongst the beautiful ladies, Sriti Jha made heads turn in a red evening gown. Popular Jodi Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare also graced the red carpet in an all-black and royal blue ensemble respectively.

The Zee Kutumb, then, gathered to witness some wonderful acts. They even indulged in some fun games and engaged in some light-hearted banter during the Nomination Party. With loads of surprises in store for the night, you cannot miss the Zee Rishtey Awards’ Nomination Party, when it airs at 5:30 PM on Sunday, 18th February on Zee TV.

Now that the nominations are announced, vote for your favourites by giving a missed call on – 8291829173 for your Favourite Jodi, 8291829174 – Favourite Character – Male, 8291829175 – Favourite character – Female, 8291829176 – Favourite Dharavahik. Viewers can also vote via zra2024.zee5.com.

Tune into the Properties Zee Rishtey Awards Nominations Party on Sunday, 18th Feb at 5:30 PM, only on Zee TV!

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 - NOMINATIONS

POPULAR CATEGORY AWARDS

FAVOURITE JODI

1. Radha-Mohan- Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

2. Shiv-Shakti - Pyaar ka pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

3. Rishi-Lakshmi - Bhagya Lakshmi

4. Poorvi -RV - Kumkum Bhagya

5. Virat-Amruta - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

6. Preeta -Karan - Kundali Bhagya

7. Dua-Haider - Rabb se Hai Dua

8. Kesar- Sooraj - Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

9. Heer- Ranjeet - Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

FAVOURITE CHARACTER – MALE

1. Mohan - Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

2. Shiv - Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

3. Rishi - Bhagya Lakshmi

4. RV - Kumkum Bhagya

5. Virat - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

6. Raanjha - Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

7. Rajveer - Kundali Bhagya

8. Kabir - Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

9. Haider - Rabb se hai Dua



FAVOURITE CHARACTER – FEMALE

1. Radha - Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

2. Shakti - Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

3. Lakshmi - Bhagya Lakshmi

4. Poorvi - Kumkum Bhagya

5. Amruta - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

6. Heer - Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

7. Preeta - Kundali Bhagya

8. Dua - Rabb se hai Dua

9. Kesar - Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai



FAVOURITE DHARAVAHIK

1. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

2. Kumkum Bhagya

3. Bhagya Lakshmi

4. Kundali Bhagya

5. Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

6. Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

7. Rabb Se Hai Dua

8. Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

9. Ikk Kudi Punjab Di

