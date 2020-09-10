हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Comedy Couple

ZEE5 to premiere Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad's 'Comedy Couple' on this date!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad will be seen headlining a com-rom 'Comedy Couple' set against the stand-up comedy scene in Gurgaon which is set to premiere on October 21, exclusively on ZEE5 Premium. 

'Comedy Couple', an upcoming ZEE5 Original film produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Nachiket Samant, revolves around the lives of Deep and Zoya  - a stand-up comedy duo and real-life lovers.  

The story moves around the couple which is a laugh-riot on stage. With their sharp and witty take on a variety of issues like finding romance in the city while grappling with the same problems off-stage. When one of their comedy acts go viral, their professional and personal lives collide, resulting in uncomfortable truths and bittersweet realizations, which they must navigate to make sense of their relationship. 

The screenplay promises to be an astutely observed and an insightful take on love and life in a bustling city and what it takes to survive here, served with sharp humour and ready wit.

‘Comedy Couple’ is based on a story by Bikas Mishra with a screenplay by Raghav Kakkar & Kashyap Kapoor. Block your date for 21st October only on ZEE5 Premium.

After the poster launch today, the teaser will be out soon. 

Watch this space for more!

 

Tags:
Comedy CoupleZEE5Saqib SaleemShweta Basu Prasad
