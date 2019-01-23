हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andy Murray

Boris Becker urges Andy Murray to consider surgery in order to prolong career

Murray has struggled to regain form since undergoing a hip operation last January and was knocked out in the first round of the ongoing Australian Open. 

Boris Becker urges Andy Murray to consider surgery in order to prolong career
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Former world number one and triple Grand Slam champion Andy Murray could have lasting regrets if he retires through injury and must consider surgery to end his career on his own terms, German great Boris Becker has said.

The 31-year-old Briton has struggled to regain form since undergoing a hip operation last January and was knocked out in the first round of the ongoing Australian Open, having said that the tournament could be his last as a professional.

"I really wish he's not forced (to retire) because of an injury, I think that's the worst for an athlete," six-times Grand Slam winner Becker, who is working as an analyst for Eurosport at Melbourne, said.

"If there's a possibility medically to get better so he can finish on his own terms, it's vital for him and maybe the rest of his life. Because you'll have a big chip on your shoulder"

Murray, who pulled out of next month's Marseille Open, said after his Melbourne defeat that he would decide whether to have further surgery or push on through the pain to bid farewell at Wimbledon, where he has won two titles.

However, Becker urged the Scot to abandon retirement plans.

"Yes he's been fighting it for 18 months and he's tried everything, but we're in 2019, there are new treatments for every type of injury, you just have to find the right doctors," Becker concluded.

Tags:
Andy MurrayBoris BeckerTennisAustralian OpenGrand SlamMarseille OpenMelbourne
Next
Story

Australian Open: Serena Williams stunned by Karolina Pliskova in quarters

Must Watch

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named Cong Gen Secy for Uttar Pradesh East, may contest from Rae Bareli