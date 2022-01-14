हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Novak Djokovic

Australia cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa, participation in Australian Open in doubt

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawkes has cancelled world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's visa putting his participation in Australian Open Grand Slam in doubt.

Australia cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa, participation in Australian Open in doubt
Australian government have cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa. (Photo: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled by Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawkes, casting further doubt over his participation in the first grand slam of the year, which begins on Monday (January 17). Hawke said he cancelled the visa on ‘health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so’.

The World No. 1 tennis star’s legal team has indicated they intend to file an injunction against the minister’s decision in a bid to allow him to stay and play in the Australian Open.

“Today I exercised my power... to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” the minister said in a statement.

The government’s move also means Djokovic likely faces a three-year ban on obtaining a new Australian visa. Djokovic’s visa was first revoked shortly after his arrival in Melbourne on January 6, after Australian border Force officials said he had ‘failed to provide appropriate evidence’ to receive a vaccine exemption.

There was also enormous backlash from the Australian public, who have lived under some of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns during the pandemic. He was detained, spent hours at immigration control at the airport and then spent days at an immigration hotel. Days later his visa was reinstated by a judge, who ordered his release, ruling that border officials ignored correct procedure when he arrived.

But on Friday (January 14) evening in Melbourne, Hawke cancelled Djokovic's visa under separate powers in Australia’s Migration Act.

