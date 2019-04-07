Charleston Open: Caroline Wozniacki to face Madison Keys in final

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark will look to maintain her dominance when she takes on eighth-seed Madison Keys of America in the final of the Charleston Open on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Danish star cemented her spot in the summit showdown of the women's singles event with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Croatia's Petra Martic in a semi-final clash that lasted nearly one and a half hour.

Keys, on the other hand, thrashed Monica Puig of Puerto Rico 6-4, 6-0 in a one-sided last-four match that was delayed by rain for more than an hour.

It should be noted that both Wozniacki and Keys have made it to their first final of the 2019 season.

Talking about her upcoming clash against Wozniacki, Keys said that she is going to look at the former's recent performances and come up with a great game plan.

"Definitely going to look at how [Wozniacki's] been playing and just try to have a really great game plan," the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Keys as saying.

"But more than that, just focused on myself, and I'm really proud of what I've done this week and how I've bounced back from a couple of tough losses. So I'm just going to go out and try to have some fun," she added.

Wozniacki and Keys will be meeting for the third time in their career, with the Danish star leading the head-to-head record by 2-0.