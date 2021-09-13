Daniil Medvedev presents US Open trophy to wife Daria on third anniversary, Watch viral video

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev defeated No. 1 Novak Djokovic and clinched his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday (September 12). Djokovic, who was gunning for a ‘Calendar Grand Slam’, was hammered in straight sets by the determined Medvedev, who was also celebrating his third marriage anniversary with wife Daria.

The Russian confessed that he did not plan a gift for his wife Daria on their third anniversary and did not have much time as well – so he had to win this final. His comment won hearts at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as the cameras panned towards his wife Daria, who was in the stands.

“Last but not least I want to finish my speech on a very sweet note. It is a certain anniversary for me and my wife today. During the tournament I couldn’t think of a present. After the semis I thought, if I lose in the final, I need to find a present fast,” Medvedev said.

Watch the viral video here...

"The only thing I thought, 'If I lose, I have no time to find a present.' So I have to win this match." On Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria's third anniversary, he wins his first ever major title #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vhYuKqQ9Kr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2021

Medvedev became the first Russian man to win a Grand Slam title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin. Kafelnikov had won the 1996 French Open and 1999 Australian Open crowns, and Safin claimed the 2000 US Open and 2005 Australian Open titles.

“I started cramping at 5-3, I think because of the pressure at 5-2 where I had match points, I didn’t make it,” he told reporters. “My legs were gone after 5-3. At 5-4, left leg, I almost couldn’t walk. If you really look the replay, when I walked to the towel, my leg was just going behind. I was trying not to show it. If Novak feels it, it’s not good.”

Medvedev had dropped just one set on the way to the final and ripped through each of his first four matches in under two hours, determined to finally get his hands on a Grand Slam trophy.

He had come close here two years ago, coming up short in the final after a five-set thriller against Rafa Nadal. But he was still widely regarded as the underdog when he arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, after losing to Djokovic in straight sets at the Australian Open final earlier this year.

(with Reuters inputs)