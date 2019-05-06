Japan's Naomi Osaka stays atop WTA rankings

Japanese tennis star continued to maintain the numero-uno spot in the latest Women`s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday.

The 21-year-old is currently standing with a total of 6, 151 points and maintains a lead of 316 points over Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic.

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep holds on to the third place, ahead of Germany's Angelique Kerber and Czech tennis star Karolina Pliskova in this week's unchanged top 10.

Elsewhere, Belgian tennis star Elise Mertens slumped to the 20th position after crashing out of the Madrid Open following a shocking straight sets defeat at the hands of 103rd-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

The current WTA top 10 are:

1. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6, 151 points

2. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 5, 835

3. Simona Halep (Romania) 5, 682

4. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5 ,220

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5, 111

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4, 921

7. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4, 765

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4, 386

9. Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 4, 275

10. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 3, 520