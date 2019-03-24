हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Serena Williams

Knee injury rules Serena Williams out of Miami Open

Williams kicked off her campaign in Miami with a thumping 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 fightback win over Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in a thrilling second-round clash of the tournament. 

Knee injury rules Serena Williams out of Miami Open
Image Credits: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

American tennis star Serena Williams has pulled out of the ongoing Miami Open ahead of her last-32 clash of the women's singles event due to a left knee injury. 

Disappointed to announce her withdrawal midway through the tournament, the eight-time Miami Open winner said that she is hoping to make a return next year at this one-of-a-kind tournament in front of the incredible fans of Miami. 

“I am disappointed to withdraw from the Miami Open due to a left knee injury. It was an amazing experience to play at the Hard Rock Stadium this year and would like to thank the Miami Open for putting on an amazing event,"the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Williams as saying.

“I hope to be back next year to play at this one-of-a-kind tournament in front of the incredible fans here in Miami," the statement from the former world number one added.  

Earlier, Williams had kicked off her campaign in Miami with a thumping 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 fightback win over Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in a thrilling second-round clash of the tournament. 

The American, who clinched his 76th victory at the tournament with the win over Peterson, was due to take on 18th seeded Wang Qiang of China in the round-of-32. 

Notably, it is the second consecutive WTA event which Williams has withdrawn. Last week, she was forced to retire from her third-round match against Garbine Muguruza due to a viral illness while trailing by 3-6, 0-1. 

