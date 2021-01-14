हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australian Open

Madison Keys to miss Australian Open after testing positive Covid-19

American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss next month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

Madison Keys to miss Australian Open after testing positive Covid-19
Madison Keys tested positive for Covid-19. (Reuters/File Photo)

American Madison Keys said on Thursday she tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss next month’s Australian Open in Melbourne.

The world number 16 said she returned a positive result before she was due to travel to Australia and is now self-isolating at her home. 

The first Grand Slam of the year is scheduled to be played from Feb. 8-21.

"I'm very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season and knowing Tennis Australia and the tours did so much to make these events happen," the 25-year-old tweeted. 

Earlier, Britain’s former world number one Andy Murray tested positive for the virus, putting his Australian Open participation in doubt. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Australian OpenMadison Keys
Next
Story

Aus Open: Tennys Sandgren boards flight despite testing positive for Covid-19
  • 1,05,12,093Confirmed
  • 1,51,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M14S

Mass Vaccination: What if I do not want to get vaccinated?