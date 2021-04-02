Miami Open: Barty enter 2nd consecutive final, Hurkacz stuns Tsitsipas

World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia cruised into the Miami Open women's singles final with a straight-sets win against fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Barty, playing with intelligence, athleticism, and a breathtaking diversity of shot, won the semifinal 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 27 minutes on Thursday (April 1).

"I think it was my best match in Miami," Barty said.

"I think with Elina, you have to produce your best tennis. Happy with the way we were able to execute today.

"Every time you're on the court you're able to improve, try to get a little bit better and grow every single day.

"And I think that's come with every single match. Every single match I feel like I've done something a little bit better and that's all you can ask," Barty added.

2nd seed Tsitsipas stunned by Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland came back to beat second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to make men's singles semi-finals of the Miami Open.

The Pole fought hard to edge past Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes and reached his first ATP Masters 1000 event semi-finals on Thursday.

"I was trying to keep fighting and that's what I did. I am super pumped and happy that I was able to turn this match around. It is so big to be in my first Masters 1000 semifinal, especially here in the Miami Open. It is a super big win for me and I can't wait for the next match," said Hurkacz after the match.

Coming up next in the semi-finals for Hurkacz will be either unseeded American Sebastian Korda or Russian star Andrey Rublev.

(With IANS inputs)