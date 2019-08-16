Naomi Osaka battles into quarter-finals of Cincinnati Open

World number one Naomi Osaka produced a spirited performance as she bounced back from a set down to brush aside tricky Taiwanese tennis player Hsieh Su-Wei and book her place in the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati on Friday.

After winning the opening set, the 21-year-old Japanese went down in the second before she rebounded strongly and stayed toe-to-toe with her opponent Su-Wei to eventually clinch a 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-2 triumph in last-16 clash of the women's singles event that lasted two and a half hour.

En route to her win, Osaka smashed 15 aces and broke Hsieh five times to seal victory in three sets.

Following the clash, the world number one admitted that she was pretty satified with her performance.

“I thought I did pretty well.I feel like I knew going into the match that she was going to play really well. Like, we have such long matches every time we play, so I wasn't expecting anything different this time around," the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) quoted Osaka as saying.

Osaka will now square off with the winner of another last-16 clash between No.7 seed Elina Svitolina and Sofia Kenin of America for a place in the last-four.