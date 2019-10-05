Novak Djokovic eases past David Goffin to reach Japan Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic produced yet another splendid performance at the ongoing Japan Open as he eased past 2017 Tokyo champion David Goffin of Belgium in straight sets to book his place in the summit showdown of the tournament on Saturday.

16-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic took one hour and 29 minutes to sweep aside third-seed Goffin 6-3, 6-4 in a one-sided semi-final clash of the men's singles event of the tournament and continue his quest of clinching fourth tour-level title of the season.

The Serbian tennis maestro saved the four break points he faced against Goffin to improve his Head-to-Head rivalry against the Belgian tennis player to 7-1.

75-time tour-level titlist Djokovic got off to a quick start as he broke Goffin in his first return game and never allowed him to make a comeback in order to clinch the first set.

In the second set, the top-seeded star played unfathomable defence near the back wall before he earned a break point by sliding an angled winner past Goffin off of a drop shot.

Djokovic, who is playing in the Japanese capital for the first time, is now just a victory away from earning his 10th trophy on a tournament main draw debut. He will now square off with Australia's John Millman in the final.

Millman defeated Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 in another semi-final clash to make it to his maiden ATP 500 final.