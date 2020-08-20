हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sumit Nagal

Prague Open: Sumit Nagal sets up quarter-finals clash against Stanislas Wawrinka

In the next round, Nagal will take on three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka on Thursday.

Prague Open: Sumit Nagal sets up quarter-finals clash against Stanislas Wawrinka
Image credits: Twitter/@nagalsumit

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Wednesday progressed to the quarter-finals of the Prague Open.

Nagal registered a 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Czech`s Jiri Lehecka to advance in the competition.

Before this, Nagal had defeated Britain`s Jay Clarke. During the match, Nagal was enjoying a 6-3, 5-7, 4-1 lead when his opponent was retired hurt.

In the next round, Nagal will take on three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Nagal had received a direct entry into the men`s singles main draw of the US Open 2020.

The competition is scheduled to be played from August 31 to September 13 in New York. 

Sumit NagalPrague OpenStanislas WawrinkaUS OpenTennis
