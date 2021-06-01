Pregnant Caroline Wozniacki looks HOT in her ‘baby mama’ photoshoot, see pics

Former tennis World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki is and her NBA basketball husband David Lee are getting ready to welcome their first child – a daughter very soon. The 2018 Australian Open champion earlier this week, shared pictures from her first maternity photo shoot, in which the athlete is sizzling with her growing baby bump in a white one-piece swimsuit.

Wozniacki, posted the black-and-white pictures to Instagram, writing, “Baby girls first shoot #maternityshoot"

The Danish tennis star sweetly cradles her stomach in the intimate photos and plays with her long wavy hair. Wozniacki also wears a white fedora to match her bathing suit.

Several of Wozniacki’s athlete friends complimented the mom-to-be in the comments of the photo. Lindsey Vonn left a string of heart emojis while American tennis star Madison Keys wrote, "These are so pretty!!!"

British tennis player Heather Watson added, "Hot mama!!!," while Russian tennis pro Elena Vesnina, who is competing at the ongoing French Open, replied, "Beautiful".

Here are photos from Wozniacki's photoshoot...

Wozniacki and her retired NBA player husband announced their exciting pregnancy news in February, revealing that they will be welcoming a baby girl in June. Since sharing the news, the athlete has posted several snaps of her baby bump on Instagram.

Last week, Wozniacki shared a picture of her ‘cooling off’ in the pool while sporting a white bathing suit with a black trim. She also a shared candid selfie earlier this month showing off her bare belly in the mirror.

In the snap, Wozniacki poses with her hand on her back while sporting a pair of navy Adidas leggings and a yellow bralette. “Bumpin’ along,” the athlete captioned the photo.

To announce her pregnancy news, Lee, 38, posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram page, as they smiled outside while holding a sign that read, “Baby Girl Coming June 2021” over her belly.

The former World No. 1 married Lee in June 2019 during a ceremony in front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy, according to Vogue. Longtime friend and fellow tennis star Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid for the nuptials, which came after the couple got engaged in November 2017.