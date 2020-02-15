हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rotterdam Open

Rotterdam Open: Defending champion Gael Monfils storms into semi-finals

Defending champion and French tennis star Gael Monfils booked his place in the semi-final of the ongoing Rotterdam Open following a comfortable straight sets win over Britain's Dan Evans in the last-eight clash in the Netherlands on Saturday. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@Gael_Monfils

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who clinched the title at last week's Open sud de France, registered a convincing 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 triumph against Evans in a thrilling quarter-final clash of the men's singles event of the tournament that lasted one hour and 52 minutes. 

The 33-year-old Frenchman, who clinched the title at last week's Open sud de France, registered a convincing 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 triumph against Evans in a thrilling quarter-final clash of the men's singles event of the tournament that lasted one hour and 52 minutes. 

With the victory, third-seed Monfils has clinched his seventh win in a row and 11th victory in 13 matches he played this year. 

Monfils will now lock horns with Serbian tennis player Filip Krajinovic for a place in the summit showdown of the tournament, the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) official website reported.

Krajinovic swept aside Andrey Rublev of Russia  7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in another last-eight clash of the tournament to cement his spot in the semi-finals. 

Heading into the upcoming match, Monfils leads their ATP head-to-head series by 2-0.

 

Tags:
Rotterdam OpenGael MonfilsAndrey RublevTennis
