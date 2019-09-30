Sumit Nagal beats Facundo Bognis to win Buenos Aires ATP Challenger title

Rising Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal on Sunday defeated Facundo Bognis to win ATP Challenger Tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ranked 161 in the current rankings, Nagal, 22, defeated home favourite Bognis 6-4, 6-2 win over Bognis in an hour and 37 minutes to become the first Asian to clinch the ATP Challenger title in Buenos Aires.

In quarterfinals, Nagal had defeated Cerundolo and he booked a place in the final after registering an easy 6-0, 6-1 win over Brazil`s Thiago Monteiro in the semifinal. With this title, Nagal will enter the top 135 of the ATP rankings when the new list is released on Monday. This is the second Challenger title for Nagal after his win in the Bengaluru Challenger event in 2017.

In August 2019, Nagal became the youngest Indian in 25 years to qualify for the main draw of the US Open and he showcased a spirited performance before losing against 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer in the opening round of the final major of the tournament.

Nagal had made an impressive Grand Slam debut by winning the first set against Swiss great before the latter bounced back strongly to clinch a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory in a thrilling first round of the men's singles event at Flushing Meadows that lasted two hours and 29 minutes.

Nagal followed his superb Grand Slam debut with a runner-up finish at the Banja Luka Challenger in September.