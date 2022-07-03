NewsTennis
Wimbledon 2022: Roger Federer receives GRAND welcome as he makes entry to Centre Court - WATCH

Tennis legend Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon after almost a year to celebrate the special occasion of the Centre Court completing 100 years on Sunday (July 3). The eight-time champion was welcomed during the celebration where Novak Djokovic was also present. Federer played his last match in the quarterfinals at Centre Court last year.

  • Federer is a eight-time Wimbledon champion
  • Federer played his last match at Centre Court in the quarterfinals

The Swiss legend was spotted walking around the grounds in a suit ahead of the ceremony. The tournament confirmed that the celebrations would take place ahead of play on the main court, saying: "Celebrating the centenary of Centre Court at Church Road and looking ahead to what the next 100 years may bring is the focus of this year's Wimbledon. On July 3 -- the first time that Middle Sunday has been a permanent part of the event schedule -- there will be a special ceremony taking place on Centre Court."

Checkout the video here...

Federer played in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, crashing out to Hubert Hurkacz. He then underwent his third knee surgery in less than two years after revealing he had suffered a "setback" with his injury on the grass.

The 40-year-old is set to make his return to London later this year, with the Laver Cup taking place in the O2 Arena from September 23 to 25. And he will then return to the official competition a month later at his home tournament, the Swiss Indoors Basel.

