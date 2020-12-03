This Barcelona defender tests positive for coronavirus, goes into isolation

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has gone into home isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

Confirming the news, Barcelona said that the club recently conducted PCR tests and first team player Roberto has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"After the PCR tests carried out on Tuesday, first team player Sergi Roberto has tested positive for Covid-19. The player is in good health and is isolating at home following his recovery from the injury that occurred on November 21," the official statement from the club said.

Barcelona further said that they had informed all the relevant sports authorities as well as all those players who came in contact with Roberto in the last few days.

"The club has informed the relevant sports and health authorities, and all those who had contact with the player were tracked via further PCR tests," the statement added.

Notably, Roberto sustained a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh during his club's 0-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in La Liga. As a result, he will remain out of action for about two months.

On a related note, Barcelona are standing at the seventh spot in the standings with four wins from nine matches they have played so far.

The Spanish side will next lock horns with Cadiz on December 6 at Estadio Ramón de Carranza.