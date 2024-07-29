10 Riskiest Cities For Tourists In 2024: Shockingly, Delhi And Mumbai Are...

In our ever-connected world, urban safety has become a top priority for travellers. Reports indicate that security significantly influences travel decisions, leading tourists to prioritise destinations with robust safety measures and low risks concerning crime, health issues, and other potential threats.

Forbes Advisor's extensive 2024 analysis underscores these trends by evaluating 60 global cities across seven key safety factors: travel safety, crime risk, personal security risk, health security risk, natural disaster risk, and digital security risk. This detailed assessment offers a clearer understanding of the risks linked to different destinations.

As per the analysis, 10 riskiest cities for tourists in 2024 are:

Caracas, Venezuela (100) - Caracas ranks as the most dangerous city for tourists, facing significant concerns in all safety categories, especially due to high crime rates and political instability.

Karachi, Pakistan (93.12) - Karachi poses considerable risks for travelers due to its high crime rates, infrastructure problems, and persistent security issues, placing it high on the list of concerns.

Yangon, Myanmar (91.67) - Yangon's high-risk rating is attributed to significant personal security risks and ongoing civil unrest.

Lagos, Nigeria (91.54) - Lagos is recognized for substantial crime and infrastructure issues, affecting overall safety for visitors.

Manila, Philippines (91.49) - Manila's safety profile is compromised by high crime rates, health security risks, and infrastructure challenges.

Dhaka, Bangladesh (89.5) - Dhaka faces significant risks including high crime rates, health security concerns, and problems related to infrastructure and natural disasters.

Bogota, Colombia (86.7) - Bogotá struggles with high crime rates and safety issues related to personal security and health risks.

Cairo, Egypt (83.44) - Cairo is characterized by risks related to crime, infrastructure, and health security, but it is somewhat less hazardous compared to the top-ranked cities.

Mexico City, Mexico (82.43) - Mexico City's safety profile is affected by significant crime and infrastructure issues, which influence its overall ranking.

Quito, Ecuador (82.02) - Quito encounters challenges with crime and health security, though it is marginally less risky than the other cities on the list.

It’s important to note that Indian cities are also prominently listed. In 2024, New Delhi and Mumbai are ranked as the two riskiest Indian cities for tourists, coming in at 12th and 14th place respectively. With scores of 77.68 and 77.36, they face considerable challenges related to crime, infrastructure, and safety. These rankings highlight the pressing need for enhanced safety measures to improve these cities' attractiveness as travel destinations.