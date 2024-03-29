Advertisement
NewsFamily Vacations
WEEKEND GETAWAY

Good Friday Long Weekend: How To Choose The Right Travel Bag For Your Getaway Adventures? Check Here

Whether chasing waterfalls or wandering through hidden boardwalks, pack your bags, and let the adventures unfold this long weekend.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 06:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Good Friday Long Weekend: How To Choose The Right Travel Bag For Your Getaway Adventures? Check Here This long weekend, embark on a journey of exploration with useful and versatile bags by your side (Image credit: Pexels)

Looking for the ideal weekend trip this long weekend? Savour the serene beauty of Nainital, where the crisp air and breathtaking views will revitalise your spirit. Discover the vibrant marketplaces and take in on a boating adventure on the gorgeous Naini Lake or go to Rishikesh for an exhilarating Ganges River rafting experience for a more daring getaway. A weekend trip is the perfect excuse for a life-long memory, whether you're looking for adventure or peace of mind.

While we gear up for the long weekend, contemplating an escape, seeking tranquillity away from the chaos of everyday life. If you're planning to ditch the traffic and the concrete jungle madness for a serene short getaway retreat, there's one essential companion you can't overlook – your travel bag. This long weekend, embark on a journey of exploration with useful and versatile bags by your side. 

Choosing the Perfect Travel Bag

Understanding the versatility that travel bags offer, Arpita Katyal, CEO, Roperro explains how the two varieties – Rucksacks & Backpacks – differ from each other and what would best suit your travelling need:

Rucksacks

Rucksacks are a larger version of Backpacks. They guarantee durability to withstand the rigors of travel, and usually have more storage space and compartments, making them better for carrying heavier loads such as tents, sleeping bags and bulkier camping items. Choose the ones that come aligned with orthopaedic specifications. Designed for ergonomic comfort, they feature padded straps and breathable back panels that ensure a fatigue-free journey and farewell to shoulder strain. 

With ample storage and adjustable components, rucksacks effortlessly adapt to your evolving needs, allowing you to pack all essentials for both brief outings and extended adventures without compromising on style or utility.

Backpacks

If you are planning to pack light, backpacks offer sleek designs without compromising on storage. Manoeuvre through crowded streets and bustling terminals effortlessly, thanks to their compact yet spacious build. Backpacks help you stay orderly on the go with strategically positioned pockets and compartments. From passports to power banks, access essentials without rummaging through your bag.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder