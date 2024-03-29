Good Friday Long Weekend: How To Choose The Right Travel Bag For Your Getaway Adventures? Check Here

Looking for the ideal weekend trip this long weekend? Savour the serene beauty of Nainital, where the crisp air and breathtaking views will revitalise your spirit. Discover the vibrant marketplaces and take in on a boating adventure on the gorgeous Naini Lake or go to Rishikesh for an exhilarating Ganges River rafting experience for a more daring getaway. A weekend trip is the perfect excuse for a life-long memory, whether you're looking for adventure or peace of mind.

While we gear up for the long weekend, contemplating an escape, seeking tranquillity away from the chaos of everyday life. If you're planning to ditch the traffic and the concrete jungle madness for a serene short getaway retreat, there's one essential companion you can't overlook – your travel bag. This long weekend, embark on a journey of exploration with useful and versatile bags by your side.

Choosing the Perfect Travel Bag

Understanding the versatility that travel bags offer, Arpita Katyal, CEO, Roperro explains how the two varieties – Rucksacks & Backpacks – differ from each other and what would best suit your travelling need:

Rucksacks

Rucksacks are a larger version of Backpacks. They guarantee durability to withstand the rigors of travel, and usually have more storage space and compartments, making them better for carrying heavier loads such as tents, sleeping bags and bulkier camping items. Choose the ones that come aligned with orthopaedic specifications. Designed for ergonomic comfort, they feature padded straps and breathable back panels that ensure a fatigue-free journey and farewell to shoulder strain.

With ample storage and adjustable components, rucksacks effortlessly adapt to your evolving needs, allowing you to pack all essentials for both brief outings and extended adventures without compromising on style or utility.

Backpacks

If you are planning to pack light, backpacks offer sleek designs without compromising on storage. Manoeuvre through crowded streets and bustling terminals effortlessly, thanks to their compact yet spacious build. Backpacks help you stay orderly on the go with strategically positioned pockets and compartments. From passports to power banks, access essentials without rummaging through your bag.