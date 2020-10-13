हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dalits

65-year-old man 'forced to drink urine', son attacked in UP's Lalitpur, 1 held

In yet another case of atrocities against people from the most backward castes, a 65-year-old man was allegedly forced to drink urine and beaten up, along with his son in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

65-year-old man &#039;forced to drink urine&#039;, son attacked in UP&#039;s Lalitpur, 1 held

NEW DELHI: In yet another case of atrocities against people from the most backward castes, a 65-year-old man was allegedly forced to drink urine and beaten up, along with his son in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The shameful incident took place last week and the police have arrested one person in this connection. Following a complaint by the victim`s family, the main accused has been arrested, while the search for others involved in the case is on, the police said.

The elderly man, identified as Amar, a resident of Roda village in Lalitpur, said that a man called Sonu Yadav forced him to drink his urine a few days ago. "When I refused, he attacked me with a stick. He also attacked my son with an axe. We then complained against him to the police," Amar told the police.

Live TV

Superintendent of Police Mirza Manzar Beg confirmed that a few influential people of Roda thrashed the two villagers. 

"The main accused has been arrested and search is on for others involved in this case. We registered an FIR soon after getting the complaint. We will not tolerate any such bullying," Beg said. 

the SP said that the accused was forcing the old man and his son to compromise and take back the police complaint. The incident comes close on the heels of the Hathras case where a 19-year-old woman from the backward community was allegedly gang-raped by four men from the upper caste. 

The woman later died in a Delhi hospital, triggering a huge public outcry over the shocking incident.

