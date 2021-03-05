98-year-old sells ‘chana’ in Raebareli, UP government felicitates him for choosing to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’

Raebareli: A 98-year-old man who was spotted on the streets of Raebareli selling ‘chana’ has now been rewarded by the district administration for his determination to remain self-reliant even at this ripe age.

According to reports, the old man who goes by the name of ‘Vijay Pal Singh’, use to sell ‘chana’ to earn his living. However, the old man doesn’t want to be a burden on his children.

Singh was recently spotted selling ‘chana’ on the streets of Raebareli by the district magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava who immediately came to his rescue. The District Magistrate called him to his office the next day and felicitated the 98-year-old for his self-reliance at this age. As soon as he arrived, the District Magistrate summoned the officials, including Deputy Collector Anshika Dixit, to the office and instructed them to complete the process at the earliest.

The District Magistrate also handed over Rs 11,000 cash, stick, shawl and a ration card to the old man. The Raebareli district magistrate also ensured that he gets other benefits of various government schemes with immediate effect.

Overwhelmed by this gesture, Singh, who is also fondly known as ‘Baba’ thanked the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the District Magistrate for coming to his rescue. He also blessed all those present there.

Vijay Pal Singh lives in the Harchandpur town of Raebareli district. Baba has two sons and both are earning a living for their families. Vijay Pal Singh started selling chana so that his children are not burdened.

A video of the old man selling chana also went viral on social media and the Chief Minister's Office also took note of it. Baba is truly a source of inspiration for all of us. The old man does not set up a chana shop under any compulsion but because he wanted to remain self-reliant.

Live TV