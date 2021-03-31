Alert! Keep your vehicle documents ready as strict checking to resume from April 1 in Noida, Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: The vehicle owners who live in Noida and Greater Noida need to keep their vehicle documents handy since the authorities will resume rigorous checking of the same from April 1.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police has been alerting the vehicle owners in advance that they should renew their vehicle documents - driving licence, fitness certificate and other necessary documents - as the same would be checked thoroughly from April 1.

Under this mega vehicle checking drive, the traffic police officials will verify the documents of all types of vehicles. Incomplete or incorrect documents will attract heavy penalties as the last date for renewing the vehicle documents expires today.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police had warned that after March 31, no excuse will be entertained from the vehicle owners if they fail to produce proper documents during checking.

It also advised them to renew their vehicle documents, insurance papers, driving licence, fitness certificate and other necessary documents in order to avoid any hassles later.

It may be recalled that due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown last year, the government had extended the validity date of renewing vehicle documents to March 31, 2021, giving a big relief to the people. It also included other documents including, driving license and fitness certificate etc.

The validity of the vehicle documents, which were expiring in February 2020 and beyond, were extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since no new instructions have been received from the Central Government in this regard, the authorities have decided to go ahead with strict checking of the vehicle documents from April 1.

The vehicle owners residing in Noida, Greater Noida can come to the local transport office or renew their documents online.

