Amid night curfew and Omicron, CM Yogi Adityanath to attend roadshow in UP’s Ghaziabad, security tightened

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Saturday (December 25, 2021). The roadshow comes at a time when the state government has reimposed night curfew and restrictions in view of growing cases of COVID-19.

According to reports, the Chief Minister will attend the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ - a roadshow by the Bharatiya Janata Party - to extend the party’s outreach among the public ahead of next year’s assembly polls in UP.

The yatra was earlier launched at six different places across UP - Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia - on December 19.

According to party sources, CM Yogi will attend the yatra, which will reach Ghaziabad on December 25. The 2-km roadshow will start from Kalka Garhi Chowk. From here the roadshow will lead to Dudheshwar Nath temple. Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend the roadshow on Saturday evening.

Security tightened

Elaborate security arrangements have been made keeping in mind the chief minister’s visit. More than 100 police personnel have been deployed and extra forces have been called in from other districts for the rally. Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar along with other officials monitored the route of the roadshow on Friday. The area has been divided into two zones and five sectors, Superintendent of Police (City-1) Nipun Agarwal said.

Apart from this, CM Yogi Adityanath will also participate in a programme organised at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Chief Minister will distribute tablets and smartphones to students.

Night curfew in UP from tonight

The state government had on Friday decided to impose a night curfew from December 25 following COVID-19 concerns in the country. As per the government`s directives, a night curfew will be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am.

No more than 200 people will be allowed at weddings, as per the order. Chief Minister said that every single passenger coming from outside in the state should be duly traced.

RTPCR testing should be done at airports, railway stations, and bus stations. Appreciating the role of Integrated COVID-19 Command Center (ICCC) and Monitoring Committees in COVID management, the CM said that monitoring committees in villages and urban wards should be reactivated so that tracing, testing and treatment can be done at the earliest.

ICCC is to be operated 24x7, as per the order. CM Adityanath has directed the Health and Medical Education Department to review the treatment facilities in all government and private medical institutions of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the hospitals have been provided with adequate facilities. If there is an additional need, the necessary equipment and resources should be made available immediately.

The Chief Minister has also directed to re-activate the COVID Help Desk and Day Care Center in industrial units. All public events including wedding celebrations, New Year, and Christmas celebrations, will be marked with necessary adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

