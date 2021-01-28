Big win for 'Ram Mandir': UP’s Ram Temple tableau on Rajpath bags first prize

NEW DELHI: In a big win for those associated with the Ayodhya Ram Temple movement, the Uttar Pradesh government’s tableau depicting the ancient cultural heritage of the holy town of Ayodhya and a replica of a Ram temple displayed during Republic Day Parade 2021 at the majestic Rajpath has bagged the first prize.

When the Ram temple tableau was displayed during the Republic Day Parade, hundreds of spectators were seen welcoming it with the folded hands. While many shouted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ some others clapped as the tableau passed through them.

The grand bedecked tableau of Uttar Pradesh, which depicted sage Maharishi Valmiki composing the epic Ramayana seated in front of the proposed Ram temple model on the rear side, caught the attention of the whole country during the parade.

Now, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give the first prize for this tableau to the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Information Director Shishir (IAS) took to Twitter to inform that the Ram Temple tableau has got the first award and congratulated those who conceptualized it.

“Uttar Pradesh's grand tableau has got the distinction of getting a first prize in this year's Republic Day, heartfelt congratulations to the entire team! Special thanks to lyricist Virendra Vats. The Defense Minister will present the award in Delhi on Thursday,” he tweeted.

For the first time, a glimpse of 'Deepotsav' and various stories from Ramayana epic was depicted in the tableau of Uttar Pradesh in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath on Tuesday.

UP government’s tableau depicted the cultural heritage of the ancient holy town of Ayodhya, a replica of a Ram temple, a glimpse of 'Deepotsav' and various stories from Ramayana epic in the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath.

Tableaux from a total of 17 states and union territories were showcased at the Republic Day celebrations, whose scale this year was severely curtailed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebrations, which found its name in the Guinness Book of Records, was depicted on one side of the tableau with earthen lamps, while other murals showed embracing of Nishadraj by Lord Ram and eating of Shabri's berry by him, the salvation of Ahilya, bringing of Sanjeevani by Lord Hanuman, Jatayu-Ram samvad, Ashok Vatika and other scenes.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had settled the fractious Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, going back more than a century, and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also had ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last August had performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's mandir movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power.

The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023.

