Kannauj: In a tragic incident, a police constable lost his life in the line of duty during a fierce exchange of gunfire at the residence of a notorious history-sheeter in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The incident unfolded as a police team attempted to serve a notice for the attachment of the criminal's property.

Deadly Confrontation: Constable Succumbs, History-Sheeter, Son Injured

The confrontation turned deadly as gunfire erupted, resulting in severe injuries to a police constable who tragically succumbed to his wounds. Simultaneously, the history-sheeter and his son were also injured in the exchange. The targeted attack prompted the swift deployment of an additional police team to the scene.

Swift Response: Village Turned Into A Temporary Cantonment

Authorities were promptly alerted, leading to the swift arrival of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a robust police force to the village. Responding decisively, the police have encircled the entire village, converting it into a temporary cantonment to maintain order.

Intensive Manhunt: Police Seal Off Village, Pursue Stringent Actions

In the aftermath of the attack, a massive police operation is underway, with the entire village under lockdown. Stringent actions are being taken against those responsible for the gunfire directed at the police team. The incident unfolded in the jurisdiction of Dharanidhirpur Nagariya, under the Bishunagadh police station.

Who Is History-Sheeter Ashok Kumar Alias Munna Lal Yadav?

The police action was initiated based on information regarding the notorious history-sheeter, Ashok Kumar alias Munna Lal Yadav. With a criminal history marked by multiple cases, Yadav faced legal consequences after a court order mandated the serving of a notice for property attachment. The confrontation ensued during this attempt, leading to tragic casualties.

Constable Sachin Rathi's Scheduled Wedding Cut Short

The operation claimed the life of police constable Sachin Rathi, a promising officer from Muzaffarnagar whose wedding was scheduled for February 5. Injured during the gunfire, Rathi was initially admitted to Chhibramau Hospital and later referred to Kanpur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

ASP Amit Kumar Anand Leads Probe

ASP Amit Kumar Anand and investigative teams from various police stations arrived at the scene to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The village remains sealed off, and discussions are underway regarding significant actions against those responsible for the fatal attack on the police team.

Munna Yadav - A Notorious Criminal

Despite facing charges in several criminal cases, Munna Yadav had successfully evaded police arrest. His name featured prominently in the list of history-sheeters, prompting the police action following a court order to serve the notice in Kurki. The tragic loss of life and injuries occurred during this attempt, underscoring the risks faced by law enforcement in the pursuit of justice.