हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dalit student

Class 10 student forced to lick feet in UP's Rae Bareli, 7 held after video goes viral

Soon after the video went viral on social media on Monday, the district police chief swung into action and set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action, said IANS report.

Class 10 student forced to lick feet in UP&#039;s Rae Bareli, 7 held after video goes viral
Pic for representational use only

Rae Bareli: Seven persons have been arrested after a video that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick the feet of some upper caste men went viral on social media, reported IANS

Soon after the video went viral on social media on Monday, the district police chief swung into action and set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action, said IANS report.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and they have been arrested.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were pass outs of the same school.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dalit studentClass 10 student harassedRae BareliUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Fourth wave scare: These cities make wearing of mask mandatory amid Covid-19 surge in Delhi

Must Watch

PT3M43S

Tennis legend Navratilova raises questions at PM Modi on Jahangirpuri Violence