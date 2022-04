Rae Bareli: Seven persons have been arrested after a video that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick the feet of some upper caste men went viral on social media, reported IANS

Soon after the video went viral on social media on Monday, the district police chief swung into action and set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action, said IANS report.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and they have been arrested.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were pass outs of the same school.

