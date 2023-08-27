Father-In-Law Wanted To Sleep With Newly-Wed Daughter-In-Law; Mother-In-Law Did This Next

In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, a murder took a new twist during police investigation revealing shocking details. A 40-year-old woman was taken into custody yesterday after reportedly confessing to the killing of her 43-year-old husband in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which occurred on August 14, involved the woman, identified as Mithlesh Devi, allegedly slitting her husband Tejendra Singh's throat. This action, according to her statement, was undertaken to protect their 19-year-old daughter-in-law from potential sexual abuse by the father-in-law.

Tejendra Singh, a toy manufacturer, was found dead under suspicious circumstances while asleep in the courtyard of their home in Bilsi town. Initially, the family claimed that an unidentified individual was responsible for the murder. However, during the investigation led by SHO Bilsi Brajesh Singh, inconsistencies in Mithlesh Devi's statements emerged. After being taken into custody for further questioning, she admitted her involvement in the crime, said media reports.

Mithlesh Devi, a mother of four, revealed to the police that her husband had a history of physical abuse towards her and was pressuring her to coerce their daughter-in-law into intimate acts. She expressed that she had been searching for an opportunity to escape her husband's mistreatment. On the night of the incident, Tejendra Singh returned home intoxicated and slept outside the house. Mithlesh Devi used a sickle to carry out the act, stating that her intention was to safeguard her daughter-in-law.



SSP Budaun OP Singh stated that, based on the forensic analysis of the murder weapon, Mithlesh Devi has been charged with IPC section 302 (murder) and subsequently incarcerated.