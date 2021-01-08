हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gangetic dolphin

Gangetic dolphin beaten to death in UP's canal, know more

The matter was kept in the dark untill the video clip went viral on Friday (January 8) when someone posted the video clip on internet.

Gangetic dolphin beaten to death in UP's canal, know more

Lucknow: A rare Gangetic dolphin was beaten to death in the Sharda Sahayak canal in Pratapgarh district. A major controversy evolved when video went viral in which a group of men were seen attacking the dolphin with sticks and axes. 

The police claimed that the incident took place on Thursday (December 31). The dolphin which stayed in the canal was beaten to death by some locals who mistook it for "deadly fish". 

The local police and forest officials had reached the spot and had sent the body for post mortem. The matter, however was kept in the dark untill the video clip went viral on Friday (January 8) when someone posted the video clip .

The forest officials evaded comments on the issue and said that it was yet to be verified if it was actually a dolphin.

The local police said the forest officials would be better placed to respond to the queries.

A local source,  meanwhile, said the water gate of the canal had been closed and the water level had receded.

"In the morning of the New Year, local people saw the dolphin moving in the water. Some said it was a `deadly and poisonous fish` while others said it could kill people who went near it. A huge crowd collected at the spot and people decided that it would be dangerous to let it go. The crowds started beating the dolphin and some even hit with an axe," the source said.

