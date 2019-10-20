Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Not satisfied after meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath, says mother

LUCKNOW: The family of Kamlesh Tiwari, the Hindu Samaj party leader who was murdered at his residence in Lucknow on Friday, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. However, the family did not appear very satisfied after their meeting with the state's chief minister.

The deceased Hindu outfit leader's mother Kusum Tiwari said that a lot of pressure was being exerted on their family. She added that they were not satisfied despite getting assurances from CM Yogi Aditynath.

Kusum Tiwari said, ''We are not satisfied. There is a lot of pressure on us. We were forcibly taken to Lucknow by the police to meet the UP CM.''

The old lady warned that if the family does not get justice, they will take the law into their hands and punish the killers themselves. However, Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran said, ''The Chief Minister assured us that justice would be done.''

"We demanded capital punishment for the murderers. He assured us that they will be punished," she said. "The Chief Minister has stated that he will investigate the matter. I believe that Yogi Adityanath will ensure justice by doing so. I felt relieved after talking to him," she added.

It may be recalled that Kusum Tiwari had on Saturday lashed out at the police and alleged that her son had been killed by a local politician.

"Our demand is that justice should be provided to our son and the guilty persons should be given strictest punishment and the Chief Minister has assured us that justice will be done," she said

During their meeting with the CM, the family reportedly demanded that they should be granted an arms licence for security purposes and that their residential colony be named after Kamlesh Tiwari.

Tiwari's son Satyam, who was also present during the meeting, had earlier expressed doubt over the UP government's investigation into his father's death and called for a NIA probe.

"We want the National Investigation Agency to probe the case. We do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards. How can we possibly trust the administration then?" Satyam Tiwari had said on Saturday.

Kamlesh Tiwari, 45, had been provided with armed security - two gunners and a guard - by a local police station. On the day of his murder, the gunners were absent. The police said the guard stopped the suspects at the gate and only allowed them through after checking with Tiwari.

On Friday, Tiwari's wife, Kiran Tiwari, had threatened self-immolation if her husband's killers weren't brought to account and said that the UP government had been informed of threats against his life but had failed to act.

The Chief Minister called Kamlesh Tiwari's murder "an act of mischief to create terror".

Earlier today UP police said they may have found clothes matching the description of those worn by the two male suspects in the murder. Clothes, stained with what appeared to be blood, and a few bags, were recovered from a hotel near Tiwari's residence in the Naka Hindola neighbourhood of the city.

Police believe the killers checked into the hotel with their real addresses a night before the killing and came back after the murder to dump their clothes before leaving.

Addressing reporters on Saturday night OP Singh, Director-General of Police (UP) said all aspects of the case were being probed and that state police were in touch with Anti-Terrorism Squads in Gujarat and Maharashtra.