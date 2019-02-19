हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Man arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Balia for posting offensive remarks on CRPF on soical media

The man had posted derogatory remarks against the CRPF and a pro-Pakistan slogan on Facebook.

Man arrested in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Balia for posting offensive remarks on CRPF on soical media
PTI photo

Ballia: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on social media, police said.

The man, identified as Vishwajeet Pandey, a resident of Bankata village in Pakdi area in the district, had posted derogatory remarks against the CRPF and a pro-Pakistan slogan on Facebook, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ankit Srivastava at Pakdi police station on Monday after which the arrest has been made, he added.

The CRPF lost its 40 men during a terror strike in south Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

