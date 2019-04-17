close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Azam Khan 'Mogambo', booked for violating code of conduct

The complaint was filed by Magistrate MK Gupta, who was monitoring the rally.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Azam Khan &#039;Mogambo&#039;, booked for violating code of conduct
File photo

Lucknow: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was on Wednesday booked for allegedly calling Samajwadi Party firebrand leader Azam Khan 'Mogambo'. 'Mogambo' is a popular villain character from Bollywood, played by late actor Amrish Puri in 1987 released film 'Mr. India'. 

Naqvi referred to Azam as 'Mogambo' while he was addressing a rally in Rampur, a day after the Samajwadi Party leader created a storm by making a distasteful remark on BJP Rampur candidate Jaya Prada.

The complaint was filed by Magistrate MK Gupta, who was monitoring the rally, Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh told media, adding that a case has been registered against the minister for violation of the model code of conduct. 

Naqvi gave the speech at Shahbaad Ram Leela ground in Rampur on Monday and the FIR was registered on late night on the same day.

Tags:
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviAzam KhanMogamboElection Commission
Next
Story

Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Congress after party revokes suspension of workers who misbehaved with her

Must Watch

PT7M4S

BJP slams Ashok Gehlot for his controversial statement on Ram Nath Kovind