Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Azam Khan 'Mogambo', booked for violating code of conduct

Lucknow: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was on Wednesday booked for allegedly calling Samajwadi Party firebrand leader Azam Khan 'Mogambo'. 'Mogambo' is a popular villain character from Bollywood, played by late actor Amrish Puri in 1987 released film 'Mr. India'.

Naqvi referred to Azam as 'Mogambo' while he was addressing a rally in Rampur, a day after the Samajwadi Party leader created a storm by making a distasteful remark on BJP Rampur candidate Jaya Prada.

The complaint was filed by Magistrate MK Gupta, who was monitoring the rally, Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh told media, adding that a case has been registered against the minister for violation of the model code of conduct.

Naqvi gave the speech at Shahbaad Ram Leela ground in Rampur on Monday and the FIR was registered on late night on the same day.