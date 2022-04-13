Lucknow: Reacting to reports of violence in some states during the Ram Navami processions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that there is "no tension at all in the BJP-rules state.’’

The Chief Minister, while addressing an event in Lucknow on Tuesday, said that no violence in UP during Ram Navami showed that there is no place for rioters in the state, which is now progressing forward.

Calling it a “symbol of UP's new development agenda” CM Yogi said that people in India's most populous state celebrated both Lord Ram's birth and the holy month of Ramzan with peace and great fervour.

"Ram Navami was just celebrated. A 25-crore population lives in Uttar Pradesh. There were 800 Ram Navami processions across the state and simultaneously, this is the month of Ramzan and many roza iftar programmes must have been on. But there was not even any 'tu tu main main' (squabbling) anywhere, forget riots," Yogi Adityanath said in a speech tweeted from his Twitter handle last night.

"This is a symbol of UP's new development agenda. There is no space for riots, lawlessness or goondagardi anymore," the CM said.

The remarks from CM Yogi Adityanath came in the backdrop of violence that was reported during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, in which two were killed and many injured.

The Shivraj Singh government in Madhya Pradesh arrested at least 94 people in connection with arson and violence in Khargone during a Ram Navami procession in a Muslim-dominated part of the town.

