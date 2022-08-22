Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has created a furore across political circles in the state with his one-line tweet on Sunday. Maurya, in his cryptic tweet, said, "The organisation is bigger than the government (Sangathan sarkaar se barhaa hai')."

संगठन सरकार से बड़ा है! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) August 21, 2022

Though Maurya’s tweet did not mention anything or refer to any particular event, it triggered speculations in view of his meeting with BJP National President J P Nadda in New Delhi recently.

Maurya’s tweet comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh BJP is waiting for a new state party President. "It appears from the tweet that Maurya has been shortlisted for the post and this is his way of telling his supporters," a party functionary was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Maurya, who is an influential OBC leader, had served as the Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He was recently appointed the BJP legislature party leader in the Legislative Council in place of Swatantra Dev Singh.

Singh, a Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, had earlier resigned from the post of the state BJP Chief.

A senior Minister in the Yogi government, however, felt that such tweets were uncalled for and only served to create confusion in party ranks. "Everyone knows that the organisation is supreme and there was no need to underline the fact at this time," he said. Despite repeated efforts, Maurya could not be contacted for comments.