हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

Samajwadi Party will win over 300 seats, Akhilesh Yadav will become UP CM: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Shivpal earlier met his elder brother and SP founder Mulayam Singh at the latter`s residence in Etawah and sought his blessing. Shivpal is contesting the UP elections from Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah. The third phase of the seven-round of election is being held today.

Samajwadi Party will win over 300 seats, Akhilesh Yadav will become UP CM: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Etawah: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav and the younger brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance will win over 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.

"I am confident we will witness big victory in this election. I think that our alliance (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) & Samajwadi Party) will get around 300 seats," Shivpal Singh Yadav said.

The PSP leader added that his nephew Akhilesh Yadav will be sworn in as chief minister of the state.

 

 

Shivpal earlier met his elder brother and SP founder Mulayam Singh at the latter`s residence in Etawah and sought his blessing.

 

 

Shivpal is contesting the UP elections from Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah. The third phase of the seven-round of election is being held today. He further said, "The BJP government has disappointed everybody in the state in terms of governance. People are depressed. Only the SP can bring development in the state."

Shivpal's younger brother Ram Gopal Yadav too appeared confident about his party's landslide victory in polls. "We will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be extra," the Samajwadi Party MP said.

 

 

Polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday. Following the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, campaigning for the third phase of the state elections ended on Friday. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022Akhilesh YadavShivpal YadvBJPSamajwadi PartyCongress
Next
Story

Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi urges youth, first-time voters of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab to vote

Must Watch

PT16M34S

Assembly Elections 2022 : Voting begins in 59 seats of 16 districts in UP