Samajwadi Party will win over 300 seats, Akhilesh Yadav will become UP CM: Shivpal Singh Yadav

Etawah: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Singh Yadav and the younger brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance will win over 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022.

"I am confident we will witness big victory in this election. I think that our alliance (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) & Samajwadi Party) will get around 300 seats," Shivpal Singh Yadav said.

The PSP leader added that his nephew Akhilesh Yadav will be sworn in as chief minister of the state.

3rd phase of polling has made it clear that Akhilesh Yadav will become CM in 2022, nobody can stop it. Govt will be formed with overwhelming majority, with over 300 seats: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav after voting for #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/uyQAj3kqzD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

Shivpal earlier met his elder brother and SP founder Mulayam Singh at the latter`s residence in Etawah and sought his blessing.

PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav met SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Etawah, earlier today Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting the UP Polls from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district for which voting is to be held today in the third phase of #UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/3OcxygSLSX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

Shivpal is contesting the UP elections from Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah. The third phase of the seven-round of election is being held today. He further said, "The BJP government has disappointed everybody in the state in terms of governance. People are depressed. Only the SP can bring development in the state."

Shivpal's younger brother Ram Gopal Yadav too appeared confident about his party's landslide victory in polls. "We will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be extra," the Samajwadi Party MP said.

Saifai | We will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be extra: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/tuOvbXdzeb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

Polling for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is underway in 59 seats spread across 16 districts in the state on Sunday. Following the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission, campaigning for the third phase of the state elections ended on Friday.

