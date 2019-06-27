close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gangster

Sharpshooter Maya Tyagi, close aide of dreaded gangsters Amit Kasana and Sunder Bhati, arrested after encounter

Sharpshooter Maya Tyagi, a close aide of notorious gangsters Sunder Bhati and Amit Kasana, was arrested following an encounter on Thursday.

Sharpshooter Maya Tyagi, close aide of dreaded gangsters Amit Kasana and Sunder Bhati, arrested after encounter

NOIDA: Sharpshooter Maya Tyagi, a close aide of notorious gangsters Sunder Bhati and Amit Kasana, was arrested following an encounter on Thursday.

Live TV

Crime Branch of Gautam Nagar district police and Phase 2 Police had launched a joint operation against Tyagi. The encounter took place near Noida Phase 2. 

A factory-made revolver has been recovered from him, which cops suspect has been looted from somewhere. The Ashok Stambh is embossed on the revolver. Police suspect that the revolver could be government property.

A number of sensational criminal cases have been filed against Tyagi. 

Tyagi was a member of dreaded Amit Kasana gang. Kasana has a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. 

Tags:
GangsterSharpshooter
Next
Story

NITI Aayog's Healthy States ranking: Mayawati slams Centre, UP government

Must Watch

PT57S

Zee News wrap of top stories this hour