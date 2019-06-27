Sharpshooter Maya Tyagi, close aide of dreaded gangsters Amit Kasana and Sunder Bhati, arrested after encounter

NOIDA: Sharpshooter Maya Tyagi, a close aide of notorious gangsters Sunder Bhati and Amit Kasana, was arrested following an encounter on Thursday.

Crime Branch of Gautam Nagar district police and Phase 2 Police had launched a joint operation against Tyagi. The encounter took place near Noida Phase 2.

A factory-made revolver has been recovered from him, which cops suspect has been looted from somewhere. The Ashok Stambh is embossed on the revolver. Police suspect that the revolver could be government property.

A number of sensational criminal cases have been filed against Tyagi.

Tyagi was a member of dreaded Amit Kasana gang. Kasana has a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.