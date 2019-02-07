UP Board exams 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath wishes good luck to students

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended wished luck to over 58 lakh students appearing for the high school and intermediate exams in the state this year.

The saint-politician took to his official Twitter handle to wish over 58 lakh students who are likely to appear in the Class 10th and Class 12th board examination, which will conclude on March 2.

A total of 58,06,922 students have enrolled for these exams which were being conducted at 8,354 examination centres. There are 31,95,603 students taking the Class 10 or the Higher Secondary exams, while 26,11,319 were writing the Class 12 or the Intermediate exams.

Both the exams began today.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday morning conducted a surprise inspection at Navyug Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajendra Nagar in Luncknow.

A total of 8,354 examination centres have been set up across the state for the exams out of which 1,314 centres have been identified as sensitive while 448 centres have been declared as highly sensitive, according to UP Board officials.

The state administration and the UP Board have made elaborate security arrangement in view of the exams and coded answer sheets have been introduced to prevent any foul play.

Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Neena Srivastava said that District Magistrates (DMs), police chiefs and even the Special Task Force (STF) were on vigil to take on organised crimes.

They have been tasked to ensure that there was no cheating and unfair means adopted by the students during the conduct of the annual exams.

For the first time, she informed, coded answer sheets were being used in which roll numbers has to be written on every page to ensure that there is no change of copies.

"We always received complaints that the copies have been changed but now because of the new rules, this would not be possible as the students will write their roll numbers themselves.

"In case of an eventuality that an allegation of answer sheets altered is made, the handwriting will be examined," she added.

According to Board officials, 1,314 examination centres have been identified as "sensitive" and 448 "very sensitive".

This demarcation has been done on the basis of the past track record of mass cheating in these places.

Mobile squads under magistrates would be conducting surprise checks and ensure that there was no copying. Some 2.50 lakh invigilators were on duty.

