Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to expand his cabinet, 6 new faces to be included

Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his state Cabinet soon and is likely to induct six new ministers, as per sources.

File photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is likely to expand its Cabinet soon. This will be the third time that the Cabinet will be expanded. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command and state government has already decided the names, as per sources. 

As many as six new ministers will be included in UP cabinet. It is being claimed that this is being done to balance the ethnic equation for the upcoming Assembly election. According to sources, Jitin Prasad and Sanjay Nishad are front runners among the list of 6 new ministers. There are reports that some other OBC faces have also been included. 

Recently, UP BJP state president Swatanter Dev Singh and organization minister Sunil Bansal had met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. On Friday, UP BJP president Swatanter Dev Singh once again visited Delhi. 

The Assembly elections in UP will be held in the beginning of 2022 with the polls in view there is talk of expanding the cabinet in terms of political and ethnic equations. 

However, the speculation of a state cabinet expansion has been on the cards for a long time.

Uttar PradeshYogi Adityanath
