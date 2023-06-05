topStoriesenglish2617754
NewsUttar Pradesh
YOGI ADITYANATH

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Turns 51 Years Old Today, Offers Prayers At Gorakhnath Temple

 CM Yogi commenced his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. He was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:31 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Turns 51 Years Old Today, Offers Prayers At Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned 51 years old on Monday. The monk-politician visited the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of his birthday and offered prayers there. Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Home Minister Amit, and top BJP leaders extended birthday greetings to CM Yogi. 

 

 

"Happy birthday to the popular Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, @myogiadityanath ji. With full passion and dedication, he is working to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state. He has prepared his ground in the state. May God keep him healthy and live long," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

 

 

 

CM Yogi was born on June 5, 1972, in a village in Uttarakhand. He left his home to join the movement for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

He also became the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math after the death of Mahant Avaidyanath. Yogi commenced his political journey in 1998 becoming the youngest MP from Gorakhpur. He was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017.

He took the reins of the most populous state for a second time in a row earlier this year following his full five-year term - a feat repeated after 37 years.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?