UP government to invoke NSA against accused in Lakhimpur Kheri rape-murder case

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against accused Dilshad in the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the victim.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to take strict against criminals in case of rape and murder of a girl in Lakhimpur Kheri. He said that action should also be taken against criminals under the NSA," according to a release by the Information and Public Relations Department, Uttar Pradesh.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद लखीमपुर खीरी में एक छात्रा की दुराचार के बाद हत्या की घटना में अपराधियों के विरुद्ध सख्त से सख्त कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने अपराधियों के खिलाफ NSA के अन्तर्गत भी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 27, 2020

The State government will ensure hearing of the case by a fast track court and will get the accused punished.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Nimgaun area of Lakhimpur Kheri district.