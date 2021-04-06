Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh? Allahabad High Court directs CM Aditynath to consider night curfew

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to consider a night curfew situation as the state witnesses a surge in number of coronavirus cases. The court asked the government to consider vaccination and night curfew of all people.

Also, in the nomination and campaigning in the Panchayat elections, it has asked tthe government to ensure coronavirus guidelines are followed. The bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddharth Verma has given this instruction.

The court has ordered the police and district administration to make sure people wear masks as it is compulsory.

The court has directed the District Magistrates to strictly follow the coronavirus guideline. In any event, it is asked to control the crowd.

The court directed that all citizens should be vaccinated and that officials should visit from house to house to vaccinate people.

The court has asked the state government to consider crowd control in late evening celebrations as well as imposing a night curfew.

Notably, in Uttar Pradesh, schools from classes 1 to 8 have been closed till April 11.

At the same time, schools in the state examinations will be conducted with COVID-19 protocol.