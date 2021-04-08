हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘get your shot soon’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine shot today at Delhi's AIIMS.

PM Narendra Modi receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘get your shot soon’
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second does of COVID-19 vaccine shot today at Delhi's AIIMS.

The two nurses who administered second does of COVID-19 vaccine shot to PM Narendra Modi at Delhi AIIMS are identifies as P. Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

Taking it to his Twitter account PM Narendra Modi said, “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in.”

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, on the same day when the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive kick-started in India.

In that phase the country began covering people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. Now in the new phase, starting from April 1, India has opened the vaccination drive to anyone above the age of 45.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and the Union Territories today, to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the country.

During the crucial meeting, the PM will also address the vaccination-related issues in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held around 6.30 PM via video conferencing. PM Modi will discuss the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in several states.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiAIIMSCOVID-19covidCoronaviruscovid vaccinecovid-19 in india
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to chair high-level meeting to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur today

Must Watch

PT13M18S

DNA: Watch ground report from Rabindranath Tagore's house in Kalimpong