PM Narendra Modi receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘get your shot soon’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second does of COVID-19 vaccine shot today at Delhi's AIIMS.

The two nurses who administered second does of COVID-19 vaccine shot to PM Narendra Modi at Delhi AIIMS are identifies as P. Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

Taking it to his Twitter account PM Narendra Modi said, “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on http://CoWin.gov.in.”

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, on the same day when the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive kick-started in India.

In that phase the country began covering people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. Now in the new phase, starting from April 1, India has opened the vaccination drive to anyone above the age of 45.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and the Union Territories today, to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the country.

During the crucial meeting, the PM will also address the vaccination-related issues in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be held around 6.30 PM via video conferencing. PM Modi will discuss the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in several states.

