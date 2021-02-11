UP: Man held for sharing married woman's rape video on social media, husband abandons her

Ballia: A 22-year-old woman's rape video was uploaded on social media by the accused after her marriage in December 2020 which resulted in her husband abandoning her.

The accused allegedly raped the woman and filmed the act which he later shared on social media. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Revti, PTI reported.

"Narendra raped the 22-year-old woman in January 2020 and made the video of the act viral in December 2020 after her marriage," Station House Officer of Revti police station, Praven Singh told PTI.

He was arrested on Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh's Revti area, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's husband abandoned her after the video was uploaded on social media.

The police said that woman's father filed a complaint with the police on February 5, following which an FIR was lodged against the rape accused.

Due to societial pressure the family had not lodged an FIR against the accused earlier, the police added.

