हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Cracks develop on bridge over Karmanasha river, traffic stopped

Chandauli Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said that traffic on the bridge has been restricted completely.

Uttar Pradesh: Cracks develop on bridge over Karmanasha river, traffic stopped
File Photo

Chandauli: Cracks have developed on one of the pillars of a bridge over the Karmanasha river on National Highway 2 in Uttar Pradesh`s Chandauli district after which the traffic has been stopped.

The bridge, built in 2009 in Naubatpur in Chandauli, connects Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The cracks were seen by local residents on one of the pillars on Saturday and traffic movement on the bridge was immediately stopped after the local administration was informed of it.

Chandauli Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal said that traffic on the bridge has been restricted completely.

"The officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are arranging alternative routes for light vehicles. All heavy vehicles going to Bihar are being diverted to other routes through Sonebhadra and Bhadohi districts," he said.

The 180-mt-long Karmanasha river bridge was built under the Golden Quadrangle project in 2009.

While one pillar was found damaged badly, cracks also developed in two other pillars. NHAI engineers are examining the reason behind the damage since cracks have also been noticed in two other pillars.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshKarmanasha riverChandauli
Next
Story

UP government is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Must Watch

PT13M39S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day