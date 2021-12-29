Uttar Pradesh declared COVID-affected state amid spike in new infections

Lucknow: Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh has been declared as a COVID-affected state. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, in an order dated December 27, said that the decision has been taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

Prasad in the order said that under Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Act, 2020, the entire state has been declared as COVID-affected.

In an order dated December 27, Uttar Pradesh has been declared a COVID-affected state. Announcement to be effective till March 31, 2022 or until further orders: Govt of Uttar Pradesh

The announcement will be in effect till March 31, 2022, or till further orders are given, whichever is earlier, it read. It is pertinent to mention that the state has imposed night curfew in view of rising Omicron cases from December 25 onwards. The duration of the night curfew is 11 pm to 5 am.

Also, the number of people allowed at weddings has been capped at 200. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed that Covid protocols will have to be followed at all times at events.

According to Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh reported two cases of Omicron, both of whom have recovered from the virus.

