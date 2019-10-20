Kamlesh Tiwari's murder: One more detained from Nagpur, UP CM to meet Hindu leader's family today

New Delhi: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained one more person from Nagpur in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday. The ATS detained the person from his residence in Mominpura locality in Nagpur and is currently interrogating him in the murder case.

Highly placed sources confirmed to Zee News that one of the three accused, who was arrested from Surat yesterday, had dialed the man in Nagpur after committing the crime to give him the details.

The development comes a day after three persons in Gujarat's Surat and two in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor were detained in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh Police and Gujarat ATS in Kamlesh Tiwari's murder case. The three accused - Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) have confessed to their involvement in the murder. According to the police, the accused hatched the plot to murder Tiwari almost two months ago as they were enraged over deceased's objectional remarks on Prophet Mohammed which he had made during a speech a few years back.

In the meantime, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the slain Hindu leader's family members today. CM Yogi will meet them at their family home in Sitapur at around 11 am today. The Chief Minister could not meet the family on Saturday as he was in Maharashtra for the assembly election campaign and returned to the state in the evening.

On Saturday, CM Yogi said that the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to the book. "He was the President of the Hindu Samaj Party. The assailants came to his house in Lucknow yesterday, Saturday and had tea with him, and later killed him after sending all security guards out to buy something from the market," he said yesterday.

"Whosoever will create an atmosphere of fear will be dealt with severely. Any such incident will not be tolerated. Anyone found involved in Kamlesh Tiwari will not be spared," CM Adityanath said.

Tiwari, a Hindu Samaj Party leader and former member of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed in an attack at his office in the Naka Hindola area in Lucknow on Friday.

On Saturday, a day after the murder of the Hindu leader, the Uttar Pradesh government announced to provide security to the deceased's family and a licensed weapon to the eldest son for self-defense. Mukesh Meshram, Lucknow divisional commissioner said, "A licensed weapon will be provided to the eldest son for self-defense. He will also be recommended for a job. They would be provided with appropriate financial help. The investigation is being done by a committee."

"The demands of relatives have been taken into consideration. They will be provided security. Their meeting with the Chief Minister is being fixed. We are recommending a government residence for them," he added.

Yesterday, Tiwari's family demanded a National Investigation Agency-led investigation in the case. "We want the National Investigation Agency to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?," Satyam Tiwari, son of Kamlesh Tiwari said.