Cloudburst

Cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Devprayag, several shops and municipal buildings damaged

Cloudburst hits Uttarakhand&#039;s Devprayag, several shops and municipal buildings damaged
Photo courtesy: PTI

New Tehri: A cloudburst hit Devprayag in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday (May 11), razing two municipal buildings to the ground and damaging several shops.

It also damaged pedestrian bridges, water pipelines and electricity supply lines, an official said.

The cloudburst occurred over the Shanta river, causing inundation of areas along its banks with a huge amount of slush containing boulders, SHO of the Devprayag police station Mahipal Singh Rawat said.

Cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. The water level is on the rise here, rescue operation underway: MS Rawat, SHO Devprayag added. 

Two municipality buildings, including the multi-purpose Nagar Palika Bhawan, caved in after being hit by the rubble brought down by the cloudburst, he added.

A number of shops in the Dashrath Danda Parvat area of Devprayag were also damaged in the cloudburst, the SHO said.

However, there was no loss of life as people were alert and had moved to safe locations like the bus stand and police station premises, he said. 

Municipal Commissioner KK Kotiyal said the extent of damage is yet to be assessed.

