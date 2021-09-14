Amid concerns over third wave, Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till September 21, check details

NEW DELHI: The Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state by one more week till 21st September. The state government has, however, allowed some relaxations during this period, according to news agency ANI.

The move has been taken amid growing concerns over the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The Uttarakhand government has allowed wedding ceremonies with 50% capacity of the hall/venue with prior permission from the district administration. Attendees with a certificate of full vaccination need not show a COVID-19 negative report. Those without a certificate will have to mandatorily show a coronavirus negative report not older than 72 hrs.

"The attendees with a certificate of full vaccination need not show COVID negative report. Those without certificates will have to mandatorily show COVID negative reports not older than 72 hours," the government said.

The state government had already allowed its offices to function with 100% capacity. Shops and business establishments were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50% capacity.

In an order issued last month, the government said that all social, political and entertainment-related gatherings would remain prohibited across the state. However, it said the vaccination exercise would continue as usual during the curfew. Further, the state gave the responsibility to district magistrates to decide on local-level relaxations in their areas.

“The district magistrates can issue orders regarding giving relaxation in the villages after assessing the Covid-19 circumstances," the order added.

The Uttarakhand government has exempted fully vaccinated air/bus/train passengers arriving in the state from carrying a negative RT-PCR/RAT/TrueNat/CBNAAT coronavirus test report.

Live TV