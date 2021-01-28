Four men eat 30 kgs of oranges in 30 mins to avoid paying extra baggage fee, here's what happened

New Delhi: Air travel is expensive and paying for extra luggage is more costlier, which is why it is not a surprise when people come up with hilarious ways avoid paying the extra money.

In a similar situation which took place in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, four Chinese men ended up eating 30 kilos of oranges at one go.

The travelers had bought a box of oranges weighing 30 kilograms during a business trip. The airlines was going to charge them an extra 50 yuan per kilo which comes to 300 yuan (Rs 3,384), since they found the amount "more than they could afford" they decided to eat the whole thing, leaving the internet in splits.

As per a report by Global Times, a man, surnamed Wang, and his colleagues bought a 30 kilo box of oranges and as they prepared to board the plane they were informed that they would be charged 10 yuan for each kilogram as shipping fees.

So avoid this baggage fee the four of them ended up eating all of the fruit.

"We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20-30 minutes," Wang was quoted as saying.

However, the unusual diet of Vitamin C caused a reaction and they suffered from mouth ulcers.

The story went viral on social media platforms in China while some laughed at the anecdote others wondered if the four of them could have simply not carried them as cabin luggage.