31 Years Of Friendship: Indian And Pakistani Classmates Reunite In Cambridge

Just like love, friendship also knows no boundaries. One of the purest bonds, true friendship between people goes beyond colour, caste, religion, and even nationality. At a time when people have started relying on social media for interaction, and believe their followers to be friends, the internet has brought a heartwarming story that may leave you emotional. A man recently posted a picture with his friend, and, guess what, both have been sharing a strong bond for the last 31 years. This heartwarming story shows the essence of genuine friendship in a world where these days most connections thrive on mobile phone screens.

But wait, there’s another surprise!

Friend For 31 Years

A Twitter user, Dr Rathin Roy, shared a heart-warming photograph with Dr Ali Cheema whom he calls his classmate, and friend for 31 years. Interestingly, Dr Roy is from India while Dr Cheema is from Pakistan. Rathin Roy and Ali Cheema completed their PhDs from the University of Cambridge. Both went to Cambridge on scholarships and since then, they continued to be friends.

The photo shared by the Twitter user shows both men wearing pink shirts as they smile heartily. Dr Rathin Roy tweeted, “Rathin Roy PhD (Cambridge). India citizen Ali Cheema PhD (Cambridge). Pakistan citizen Scholarship students ordinary background 31 years of friendship, collegial affection. We can still meet without being lynched Thank you, London the melting pot of the subcontinent.”

Internet Delighted To See Heartwarming Post

The cheerful post has caught everyone’s attention. Within three days of being shared, the photo has garnered over 75k views along with numerous reactions. While many found it sweet, others narrated stories about their classmates from neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A user reacted, “What a sweet photo.”

Another user highlighted the colour of their shirts and said that the same shade “shows your affection for each other.”

However, one user said that though the mention of the word “friendship” was “beautiful,” the usage of “lynched” kind of showed the reality that exists today.

What do you think of the beautiful long-lasting friendship?